NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Rahul Gandhi insults India during his foreign visits,” says Anurag Thakur

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on May 31 slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his statement in the United States and alleged that he insults India whenever he visits foreign. “During his foreign visits, Rahul Gandhi insults India. PM Modi met almost 24 PMs and Presidents of the world and held over 50 meetings during his foreign visit recently and when the Australian PM said that 'PM Modi is the Boss', Rahul Gandhi could not digest this,” said Anurag Thakur while talking to ANI.

