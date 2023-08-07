trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645932
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Is Back before no confidence motion...!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi reached the Parliament after 136 days after the membership was restored...where the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A coalition welcomed Rahul Gandhi...and raised slogans of Rahul Gandhi Zindabad..According to the information received, Rahul Gandhi will speak in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. Will start the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha from the side of the opposition.

All Videos

MP Sudhanshu Trivedi defeated the opposition on Delhi Bill in Rajya Sabha
play icon7:40
MP Sudhanshu Trivedi defeated the opposition on Delhi Bill in Rajya Sabha
play icon1:6
"I Would Like To Congratulate Them And Supreme Court" Akhilesh Yadav On Rahul Gandhi's Restoration Of Lok Sabha Membership
UP Monsoon Session: CM Yogi Adityanath To Request That The Speaker Address State's Floods And Drought
play icon3:45
UP Monsoon Session: CM Yogi Adityanath To Request That The Speaker Address State's Floods And Drought
Dream Girl Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha Opts For Ethnic Look At Mumbai Airport
play icon1:3
Dream Girl Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha Opts For Ethnic Look At Mumbai Airport
Badhir News: Amit Shah introduces Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
play icon4:56
Badhir News: Amit Shah introduces Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha

Trending Videos

MP Sudhanshu Trivedi defeated the opposition on Delhi Bill in Rajya Sabha
play icon7:40
MP Sudhanshu Trivedi defeated the opposition on Delhi Bill in Rajya Sabha
play icon1:6
"I Would Like To Congratulate Them And Supreme Court" Akhilesh Yadav On Rahul Gandhi's Restoration Of Lok Sabha Membership
UP Monsoon Session: CM Yogi Adityanath To Request That The Speaker Address State's Floods And Drought
play icon3:45
UP Monsoon Session: CM Yogi Adityanath To Request That The Speaker Address State's Floods And Drought
Dream Girl Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha Opts For Ethnic Look At Mumbai Airport
play icon1:3
Dream Girl Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha Opts For Ethnic Look At Mumbai Airport
Badhir News: Amit Shah introduces Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
play icon4:56
Badhir News: Amit Shah introduces Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
Rahul Gandhi latest,rahul gandhi live news,rahul gandhi case,rahul gandhi india,rahul gandhi breaking,Rahul gandhi news,rahul gandhi parliament memebership restore,rahul gandhi top news,rahul gandhi lok sabha news,rahul gandhi today speech,Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Membership,Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech,Rahul Gandhi,Parliament,congress mp rahul gandhi,rahul today news,Parliament monsoon session,rahul news updates,no confidence motion in parliament,