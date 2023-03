videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi lying in the Parliament along with country and abroad, says Smriti Irani

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

Amethi MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Smriti said that Rahul Gandhi lies in the Parliament as well as in the country and abroad. Rahul is tarnishing the image of PM Modi.