Rahul Gandhi makes big remark over Indian Inflation in America

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi once again attacked the BJP's central government on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at PM Modi. Speaking on many issues, the Congress leader said that there is a war on democracy in India, all the institutions are under the control of the government.

Indian economy,Rahul gandhi on muslims,rahul gandhi america,rahul gandhi in usa,modi vs rahul gandhi,Rahul Gandhi in US,Rahul Gandhi latest,sakshi malik news,Bajrang Punia,Bajrang Punia news,Vinesh Phogat,Wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest news,wrestlers protest in delhi,wrestlers protest live,delhi wrestlers protest,wrestler protest,indian wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest at jantar mantar,