Rahul Gandhi raised questions on PM Modi's caste

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is taking out Bharat Jodo Yatra these days. On Monday, his journey reached Pratapgarh in UP. In Pratapgarh, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP government and Modi. Also, Rahul Gandhi has once again raised questions on PM Modi's caste. Rahul said that PM Modi is not OBC by birth.

