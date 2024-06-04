Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference in a while

|Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Update: There have been shocking results for BJP and Yogi in UP. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi's press conference has started. With the counting of Lok Sabha election results 2024, the results of 543 seats will be announced today. After which it will be decided whether NDA government will be formed in the country or I.N.D.I.A alliance will win. People across the country including Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi are keeping their eyes on this result. According to the Election Commission, during the counting, first the ballot paper votes will be counted, after which the EVM votes will be counted.

