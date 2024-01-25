trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713728
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Gains Momentum As It Enters In West Bengal

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters West Bengal, welcomed by Congress president Adhir Chowdhury. The yatra crossed into the state through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district, spreading the message of unity and justice.

