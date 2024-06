videoDetails

'Rahul Gandhi's mic was turned off...', says Congress

Sonam | Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 05:50 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech: Congress party has alleged that MP Rahul Gandhi's mic was switched off in Lok Sabha. Congress says that PM Modi is not saying anything on the NEET issue but Rahul Gandhi is raising the voice of the youth. It is a petty act to switch off the mic on such a serious issue. A conspiracy is being hatched to suppress the voice of the youth.