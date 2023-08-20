trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651144
Rahul raised questions on LAC dispute – China usurped our land in Ladakh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who visited Ladakh, surrounded the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi said that the local people told that the Chinese have entered our border, the Chinese have taken away the land of the people on the border. Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi did not tell the truth to the country.
