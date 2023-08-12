trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647973
Rahul visits Wayanad after Parliament membership is restored, will meet workers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Today, Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad in Kerala for the first time after the restoration of Parliament membership. During the two-day tour, Rahul will meet party workers. The Congress said that the people of Wayanad are like family members.

