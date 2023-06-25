NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rain Breaking: Heavy rains in Delhi Mumbai, problems are uncountable, floods in Assam

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
Rain Breaking: Rain is lashing Delhi Mumbai, while the situation is worse due to floods in Assam. Vehicles that went into a drain got stuck in Kullu, Himachal.

All Videos

PM Modi Egypt Visit: PM Modi reached Egypt's Al Hakeem Mosque, met Dawoodi Bohra community
play icon19:7
PM Modi Egypt Visit: PM Modi reached Egypt's Al Hakeem Mosque, met Dawoodi Bohra community
Delhi Sakshi Death: Big news in woman's electrocution death case, Delhi Police registers case
play icon6:17
Delhi Sakshi Death: Big news in woman's electrocution death case, Delhi Police registers case
Breaking News: Big news from sources regarding opposition alliance, PDA will be the name of the alliance
play icon4:3
Breaking News: Big news from sources regarding opposition alliance, PDA will be the name of the alliance
Rain took woman's life, woman died due to electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station
play icon16:2
Rain took woman's life, woman died due to electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Actor Sara Ali Khan Visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple
play icon1:22
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Actor Sara Ali Khan Visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

Trending Videos

PM Modi Egypt Visit: PM Modi reached Egypt's Al Hakeem Mosque, met Dawoodi Bohra community
play icon19:7
PM Modi Egypt Visit: PM Modi reached Egypt's Al Hakeem Mosque, met Dawoodi Bohra community
Delhi Sakshi Death: Big news in woman's electrocution death case, Delhi Police registers case
play icon6:17
Delhi Sakshi Death: Big news in woman's electrocution death case, Delhi Police registers case
Breaking News: Big news from sources regarding opposition alliance, PDA will be the name of the alliance
play icon4:3
Breaking News: Big news from sources regarding opposition alliance, PDA will be the name of the alliance
Rain took woman's life, woman died due to electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station
play icon16:2
Rain took woman's life, woman died due to electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Actor Sara Ali Khan Visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple
play icon1:22
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Actor Sara Ali Khan Visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple
rain breaking,Delhi rains,mumbai rain news,Breaking News,assamese flood,Hindi News,Himachal rain,kullu news,kullu rain,Delhi NCR rain,Delhi rain,rain in delhi ncr,Rain In Delhi,Delhi NCR weather,heavy rain in delhi,Delhi rains,heavy rain in delhi ncr,Delhi Weather,delhi rain news,delhi heavy rain,rains in delhi ncr,heavy rain in delhi today,delhi rain today,delhi weather news,delhi ncr weather update,rains in Delhi,Delhi,Delhi News,Delhi weather forecast,heavy rains in delhi,delhi rains news,heavy rains delhi,delhi heavy rains,Delhi Weather Update,