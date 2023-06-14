NewsVideos
videoDetails

Raj Thackeray cuts Aurangzeb's cake on his birthday, cuts his throat

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Aurangzeb Controversy: The controversy over Aurangzeb seems to be increasing in Maharashtra. Raj Thackeray has cut Aurangzeb's cake on his birthday and cut the cake in such a way that Aurangzeb was stabbed in the neck. Watch exclusive visuals.

All Videos

Biparjoy changes direction, moves towards Pakistan
4:1
Biparjoy changes direction, moves towards Pakistan
District administration refuses to give approval for Mahapanchayat on 15th June in Uttarkashi Love Jihad Case
4:3
District administration refuses to give approval for Mahapanchayat on 15th June in Uttarkashi Love Jihad Case
Arvind Kejriwal meets T Raja, gets support against Centre's Ordinance against Delhi Government
3:35
Arvind Kejriwal meets T Raja, gets support against Centre's Ordinance against Delhi Government
Gujarat: Under-construction bridge over River Mindhola collapses in Tapi
1:55
Gujarat: Under-construction bridge over River Mindhola collapses in Tapi
IMD issues high alert against Biparjoy Cyclone
19:6
IMD issues high alert against Biparjoy Cyclone

Trending Videos

4:1
Biparjoy changes direction, moves towards Pakistan
4:3
District administration refuses to give approval for Mahapanchayat on 15th June in Uttarkashi Love Jihad Case
3:35
Arvind Kejriwal meets T Raja, gets support against Centre's Ordinance against Delhi Government
1:55
Gujarat: Under-construction bridge over River Mindhola collapses in Tapi
19:6
IMD issues high alert against Biparjoy Cyclone
aurangzeb controversy,aurangzeb photo controversy,aurangzeb cake,Raj Thackeray,raj thackeray aurangzeb,raj thackeray aurangzeb cake,aurangzeb cake controversy,Raj Thackeray birthday,raj thackeray birthday cake,raj thackeray cuts aurangzeb birthday cake,raj thackeray on aurangzeb,raj thackeray cuts aurangzeb cake throat,raj thackeray cake,raj thackeray cake news,cake of aurangzeb,maharashtra aurangzeb,maharashtra aurangzeb cake,maharashtra aurangzeb controversy,