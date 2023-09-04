trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657491
Raj Thackeray's entry in reservation struggle.. Bus service stopped in many districts

|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 06:50 AM IST
Maratha Community Protest Jalna: There has been a big entry in the Jalna reservation struggle today. MNS chief and senior state leader Raj Raj Thackeray will visit Jalna. Bus service has been disrupted in many districts including Jalna.
Breaking News,Raj Thackeray,MNS,maharashtra breaking news,Jalna News,jalna lathicharge,jalna maratha andolan,jalna protest,Jalna Maratha Protest,maratha andolan in jalna,jalna news today,jalna maratha andholan,jalna lathi charge,jalna andolan news,jalna protestors,maratha reservation protestor in jalna,maratha community protest jalna,jalana maratha reservation protest,lathicharge in jalna,jalna bandh,jalna car fire,jalna accident,jalna news live,