Rajasthan Accident: CCTV Footage Reveals Reckless Driving In Sawai Madhopur: 6 Dead, 2 Injured

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 08, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
CCTV footage of a road accident that occurred in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on May 5 has emerged. The footage clearly shows the negligence of the truck driver. In this accident, six members of a single family lost their lives on the spot, while two others were injured.

