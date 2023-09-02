trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656618
Rajasthan ED raids in Jal Jeevan Mission Corruption Case

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Jal Jeevan Mission Corruption Case: A major raid by ED has come to light from Rajasthan. Actually ED has conducted raids in Jal Jeevan corruption case. During this period, ED has recovered gold bricks and cash.
