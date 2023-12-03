trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694918
Rajasthan Election 2023: Big victory of Baba Balaknath

|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2023 LIVE Update: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Today is a very important day for the politics of these four states. Counting of votes is going on in all four states. Mahant Baba Balaknath has won a spectacular victory from Tijara, Rajasthan.
