Rajasthan: Horrific road accident in Jhunjhunu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Rajasthan Road Accident: A horrific road accident has come to the fore from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. A tractor trolley full of devotees has fallen into a ditch in Jhunjhunu. About 8 people have died due to this incident. Know what is the current situation.

