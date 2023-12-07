trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696154
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan New CM Face: Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Race: In Rajasthan, BJP has achieved majority by winning 115 seats but has not yet found the CM face final. Vasundhara Raje is being said to be ahead in the race for Chief Minister in Rajasthan because Vasundhara Raje has once again reached Delhi.
Follow Us

All Videos

Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:58
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Gogamedi Murder Case Update: Wife files complaint against Ashok Gehlot
Play Icon2:32
Gogamedi Murder Case Update: Wife files complaint against Ashok Gehlot
Senthilkumar of DMK clarifies 'Gaumutra' remark
Play Icon9:33
Senthilkumar of DMK clarifies 'Gaumutra' remark
Amit Shah reminds Congress of Nehru's '2 PoK blunders'
Play Icon9:41
Amit Shah reminds Congress of Nehru's '2 PoK blunders'
Baat Pate Ki: BJP Finalises CM For Rajasthan?
Play Icon10:3
Baat Pate Ki: BJP Finalises CM For Rajasthan?

Trending Videos

Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:58
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Gogamedi Murder Case Update: Wife files complaint against Ashok Gehlot
play icon2:32
Gogamedi Murder Case Update: Wife files complaint against Ashok Gehlot
Senthilkumar of DMK clarifies 'Gaumutra' remark
play icon9:33
Senthilkumar of DMK clarifies 'Gaumutra' remark
Amit Shah reminds Congress of Nehru's '2 PoK blunders'
play icon9:41
Amit Shah reminds Congress of Nehru's '2 PoK blunders'
Baat Pate Ki: BJP Finalises CM For Rajasthan?
play icon10:3
Baat Pate Ki: BJP Finalises CM For Rajasthan?
rajasthan new cm,Rajasthan CM,rajasthan election result 2023,rajasthan cm face,Rajasthan news,Rajasthan Election 2023,Rajasthan Election,rajasthan new cm news live,rajasthan new cm kaun banega,Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023,Rajasthan,rajasthan new cm name,rajasthan election result live,rajasthan cm kon hoga bjp,Rajasthan BJP,rajasthan cm name,rajasthan cm news today bjp,rajasthan new election news,