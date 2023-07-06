trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631758
Rajasthan Politics: Congress leader Sachin Pilot's statement – ​​will contest elections together in Rajasthan

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Rajasthan Politics: The deadlock between CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan seems to be ending. Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that they will contest elections together in Rajasthan, and also said that the high command has accepted my point.
