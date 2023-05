videoDetails

Rajasthan Politics: Last day of Sachin Pilot's Yatra!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

There is a lot of political activity in Rajasthan. Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are seen continuously fighting. Taking action against corruption, Sachin Pilot had started a five-day yatra and today is the last day of the yatra, know in what ways this yatra is considered important.