Rajkumar Anand Resigns from Aam Aadmi Party

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 07:12 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party has suffered a major setback ahead of Lok Sabha Elections. Delhi government minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Rajkumar Anand has resigned. As per latest reports, Rajkumar Anand has alleged that Aam Aadmi Party does not respect Dalits.

