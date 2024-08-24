videoDetails

Rajneeti: If you do it wrong then house will be separated from roof - Dhirendra Shastri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 08:16 PM IST

Rajneeti: The discussion on what happened after the stone pelting incident in Chhatarpur was not over yet. Peethadheeshwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham gave a new statement on this and entered this controversy. Dhirendra Shastri, who always remains in the headlines for his controversial statements, this time also gave such a statement which has come into discussion. Dhirendra Shastri said that if you do wrong, then the house will be separated from the roof.