Rajneeti: Know voting percentage of Amethi RaeBareli?

Sonam | Updated: May 20, 2024, 09:20 PM IST

Voting for the 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway. Voting is also going on in Amethi and Rae Bareli, the two most popular seats of UP. Smriti Irani is trying her luck from Amethi and Rahul Gandhi is trying his luck from Rae Bareli. Till 5 pm, 52.68% voting took place in Amethi and 56.26% voting took place in Rae Bareli. Now the question arises that who will win this time? See this report.