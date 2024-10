videoDetails

Rajneeti: Lawrence Bishnoi gang link with Baba Siddique’s murder?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 08:02 PM IST

Rajneeti: There is mourning in Mumbai after the murder of Baba Siddiqui. Baba Siddiqui may have been a politician but his closeness to Bollywood is well known. Baba Siddiqui's murder is also being linked to Bollywood, at the center of which is Salman Khan, who himself is on the target of Lawrence gang and it is being claimed that Baba Siddiqui had to lose his life due to his closeness to Salman.