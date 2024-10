videoDetails

Rajneeti: Maulana Attacked in Madarsa

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 07, 2024, 02:24 AM IST

In UP, CM Yogi is busy in improving the law and order and education system.. Madrasa education system has always been an issue... There has always been politics on this in UP.. But now how the religious education of Madrasa is becoming a burden on the Maulana.. Evidence of this has once again come to the fore from Meerut.. where one of his students opened fire on the Maulana who was taking online class in the Madrasa.