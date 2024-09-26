Advertisement
Rajneeti: New Controversy Over Ajmer Sharif as Hindu Group Seeks Temple Status

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 08:44 PM IST
Rajneeti: The long-standing battle over religious sites in India has now added a new name to the list–Ajmer Sharif Dargah. A petition filed by the Hindu Sena in court seeks to declare Ajmer Sharif as a Shiva temple and demands permission for Hindus to offer prayers there. The Muslim side has strongly opposed this move, accusing certain groups of attempting to incite communal tensions. The case is set to add a new chapter to the ongoing debate over the historical and religious significance of India’s monuments.

