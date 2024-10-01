Advertisement
Rajneeti: Operation Wheelchair- Fear among Criminals in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 02:26 AM IST
In Uttar Pradesh, the fear of the police campaign named Operation Wheelchair is clearly visible among criminals. Offenders are now vowing to leave the path of crime, swearing in front of police officers not to commit any more crimes. A striking incident occurred in Sitapur, where 10 history-sheeters gathered at the police station and pledged never to engage in crime again, promising to stop others from becoming criminals as well.

