Rajneeti: Rahul Gandhi meets Hathras stampede victims' families

Sonam|Updated: Jul 05, 2024, 09:40 PM IST
Hathras Stampede Update: Did Rahul Gandhi make a big mistake in Hathras? Narayan Sakar Hari is still absconding. Today Rahul Gandhi reached Pilkhana village of Aligarh and met Chhote Lal's family. Chhotalal lost his wife and his young child in the stampede that broke out at the satsang. After this accident, there is chaos in Chhote Lal's family. In Hathras, Rahul Gandhi talked to the families of Asha Devi, Munni Devi and Omwati who lost their lives in the stampede.

