Rajneeti: What Supreme Court says on Yogi's bulldozer?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 02:24 AM IST
Now the news is about bulldozers, which has been in the headlines for a long time. Actually the bulldozer action which started from UP has become synonymous with on the spot decision in many states of the country. But by making the bulldozer war a basis of religion, an appeal was made in the Supreme Court to put a brake on the bulldozer. The Supreme Court heard the case but has chosen the date of 17th September for giving the verdict.

