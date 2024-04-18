Advertisement
Rajneeti: Will 'Akhilesh-Rahul' be able to fight Modi?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 02:26 AM IST
Rahul predicted that BJP is not going to win more than 150 seats under any circumstances. But his sister Priyanka claims that BJP will get maximum 180 seats. Akhilesh claimed that there is a wind of change from east to west.

