Rajneeti : 'Within 6 months PoK will become part of India' claims Yogi

Sonam | Updated: May 18, 2024, 09:34 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressed a public meeting in Palghar, Maharashtra to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. While addressing the public meeting, CM Yogi fiercely attacked the opposition. Along with this he said that you see, after the elections, let Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister for the third time, within 6 months Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be ours.