Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2813993https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/rajpath-will-yogi-akhilesh-win-2027-with-batenge-to-katenge-2813993.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajpath: Will Yogi-Akhilesh win 2027 with 'Batenge to Katenge?'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In the Haryana elections, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave the slogan 'Batenge to Katenge', which was a superhit. Now BJP wants to use this slogan as a weapon to win the UP by-elections and the battle of 27. That's why posters of this slogan of Yogi have been put up in UP... On the other hand, Samajwadi Party has played the PDA trick in response to this Hindutva move of BJP. A poster was also put up by the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow.. in which it was written. Neither will we be divided nor will we be cut. We will stay with PDA. Meaning, forget about the by-elections. Samajwadi has jumped to the 2027 assembly elections with the help of this slogan. Overall, a slogan has made the election battle interesting.

All Videos

Badhir News: Ayodhya all set for Deepotsav 2024
Play Icon04:28
Badhir News: Ayodhya all set for Deepotsav 2024
Play Icon05:06
"Am A Normal Girl": Jaya Kishori Responds In Row Over Dior Bag
Why do Hindus Worship Yamraj on Diwali?
Play Icon17:08
Why do Hindus Worship Yamraj on Diwali?
Controversy in JNU Over Alleged Objectionable Remarks on Lord Ram
Play Icon01:29
Controversy in JNU Over Alleged Objectionable Remarks on Lord Ram
Deshhit: Jaya Kishori responds to Dior bag controversy
Play Icon38:50
Deshhit: Jaya Kishori responds to Dior bag controversy

Trending Videos

Badhir News: Ayodhya all set for Deepotsav 2024
play icon4:28
Badhir News: Ayodhya all set for Deepotsav 2024
play icon5:6
"Am A Normal Girl": Jaya Kishori Responds In Row Over Dior Bag
Why do Hindus Worship Yamraj on Diwali?
play icon17:8
Why do Hindus Worship Yamraj on Diwali?
Controversy in JNU Over Alleged Objectionable Remarks on Lord Ram
play icon1:29
Controversy in JNU Over Alleged Objectionable Remarks on Lord Ram
Deshhit: Jaya Kishori responds to Dior bag controversy
play icon38:50
Deshhit: Jaya Kishori responds to Dior bag controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK