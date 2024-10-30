videoDetails

Rajpath: Will Yogi-Akhilesh win 2027 with 'Batenge to Katenge?'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 05:46 PM IST

In the Haryana elections, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave the slogan 'Batenge to Katenge', which was a superhit. Now BJP wants to use this slogan as a weapon to win the UP by-elections and the battle of 27. That's why posters of this slogan of Yogi have been put up in UP... On the other hand, Samajwadi Party has played the PDA trick in response to this Hindutva move of BJP. A poster was also put up by the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow.. in which it was written. Neither will we be divided nor will we be cut. We will stay with PDA. Meaning, forget about the by-elections. Samajwadi has jumped to the 2027 assembly elections with the help of this slogan. Overall, a slogan has made the election battle interesting.