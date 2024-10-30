videoDetails

"Am A Normal Girl": Jaya Kishori Responds In Row Over Dior Bag

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 05:04 PM IST

Storyteller Jaya Kishori is extremely popular because of her aura, language and personality. Due to this talent of hers, she became the country's biggest spiritual speaker. She has crores of followers on social media. But a picture of her went viral on social media in which she is seen with a handbag. It was claimed on social media that this bag is made of cow leather. When the controversy grew, Jaya Kishori herself came forward and said clearly that she is not a saint.