Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2813985https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/am-a-normal-girl-jaya-kishori-responds-in-row-over-dior-bag-2813985.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Am A Normal Girl": Jaya Kishori Responds In Row Over Dior Bag

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Storyteller Jaya Kishori is extremely popular because of her aura, language and personality. Due to this talent of hers, she became the country's biggest spiritual speaker. She has crores of followers on social media. But a picture of her went viral on social media in which she is seen with a handbag. It was claimed on social media that this bag is made of cow leather. When the controversy grew, Jaya Kishori herself came forward and said clearly that she is not a saint.

All Videos

Why do Hindus Worship Yamraj on Diwali?
Play Icon17:08
Why do Hindus Worship Yamraj on Diwali?
Controversy in JNU Over Alleged Objectionable Remarks on Lord Ram
Play Icon01:29
Controversy in JNU Over Alleged Objectionable Remarks on Lord Ram
Deshhit: Jaya Kishori responds to Dior bag controversy
Play Icon38:50
Deshhit: Jaya Kishori responds to Dior bag controversy
Baat Pate Ki: Indian Army Killed 3 Terrorists in Akhnoor
Play Icon40:22
Baat Pate Ki: Indian Army Killed 3 Terrorists in Akhnoor
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
Play Icon02:44
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!

Trending Videos

Why do Hindus Worship Yamraj on Diwali?
play icon17:8
Why do Hindus Worship Yamraj on Diwali?
Controversy in JNU Over Alleged Objectionable Remarks on Lord Ram
play icon1:29
Controversy in JNU Over Alleged Objectionable Remarks on Lord Ram
Deshhit: Jaya Kishori responds to Dior bag controversy
play icon38:50
Deshhit: Jaya Kishori responds to Dior bag controversy
Baat Pate Ki: Indian Army Killed 3 Terrorists in Akhnoor
play icon40:22
Baat Pate Ki: Indian Army Killed 3 Terrorists in Akhnoor
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
play icon2:44
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK