Rajya Sabha elections 2024: Polling underway

Sonam|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Before the Lok Sabha elections, there is a big election riot today regarding the Rajya Sabha elections. Amidst the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, 7 Samajwadi Party MLAs have so far met CM Yogi Adityanath. Apart from Manoj Pandey, who resigned from SP, SP MLAs Abhay Singh, Rakesh Singh, Rakesh Pandey, Vinod Chaturvedi, Pooja Pal and Maharaji Prajapati have also met CM Yogi.

