Raksha Bandhan 2023: Women In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Prepare Rakhis For Soldiers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, women in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir prepared Rakhis for soldiers. The women participated in the “Thanks Jawan” campaign and prepared Rakhis for security forces.
