Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: When the laborer sang about Ram temple

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: The construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on very fast. Ramlala will be seated at this place on 22 January. Laborers, artisans and engineers are busy in this Ram. More than 100 machines are being used to build the temple, the ground floor of the temple is ready. A worker working in the Ram temple in Ayodhya said that he sang a song on Ramlala and Ram mandir.

