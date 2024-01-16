trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710422
Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: Watch Sudhanshu Trivedi Exclusive Interview

Jan 16, 2024
Regarding the inauguration of Ram temple, opposition parties including Congress are attacking BJP saying that BJP is using it for electoral gains. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also given a controversial statement on Ram Temple today. Now Sudhanshu Trivedi has given a strong reply to Rahul's statement on Zee News.

