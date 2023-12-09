trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696867
RAM MANDIR: This Gujarat leader gave up sweets for Lord Ram's temple

Dec 09, 2023
RAM MANDIR: A Gujarat leader has left sweets for Lord Ram's temple. Referring to this in his speech, the Home Minister of the country said that one of our senior leaders has taken a vow regarding the Ram Temple... I will eat sweets only when a Ram Temple is built at the same place on the Ram Janmabhoomi.
