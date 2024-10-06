videoDetails

Saurabh Bhardwaj Hold Feet Of Bjp Mla Vijendra Gupta About Bus Marshal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 06, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

There was a heated argument between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party over the appointment of marshals in Delhi. Atishi government of Delhi passed a note from the cabinet for the appointment of marshals in buses. There was a dispute over the seal of the Lieutenant Governor on this note. Atishi left for LG's residence with BJP MLAs, but in the meantime there was a lot of politics. Delhi government minister Saurabh Bhardwaj held the feet of BJP MLA. AAP leaders also held the feet of BJP leaders. At the same time, AAP leaders were not allowed entry to LG's residence. While Atishi met with BJP MLAs. But outside AAP leaders sat on a dharna. There was high voltage drama over the appointment of marshals in Delhi.