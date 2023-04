videoDetails

Ram Navami Violence: Bihar is burning and CM is organizing Iftar party

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

On Friday evening, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar organized an Iftar party at his residence and invited other parties including the Governor for this Iftar party. Attacking the BJP said that law and order has ended in the state, Bihar is burning and CM is organizing Iftar party.