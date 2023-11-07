trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685277
Raman Singh attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
After ED's action on Mahadev betting app case, political war has broken out between Congress-BJP. The statements against each other have started with allegations and counter-allegations. Meanwhile, BJP leader Raman Singh has also fiercely targeted Bhupesh Baghel. Attacking Bhupesh Baghel, Raman Singh has said that the app owner Shubham Soni has taken the name of Baghel and along with this, ED has also found evidence against Bhupesh Baghel.
