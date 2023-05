videoDetails

RCB vs DC IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 07, 2023, 12:04 AM IST

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets. The half-centuries of dashing batsman Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror also did not work for the team.