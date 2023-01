videoDetails

RDAY2023: Charminar in Hyderabad lit up with Tricolor as India celebrates 74th Republic Day

| Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Hyderabad, Jan 26: Charminar in Hyderabad illuminated in Tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Many people are flocking to visit the Charminar on the eve of Republic Day.