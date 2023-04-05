videoDetails

Regional Rapid Train: Watch the special Report of Preparation for the country's first rapid rail final trial

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

Regional Rapid Train: The country's first regional rapid train is ready to hit the ground running. The country's first rapid train will initially cover a distance of 17 km. The distance of 17 km will be covered in just 12 minutes. During this distance, it will stop at five stations. The train will stop at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depots. From where passengers will be able to travel by boarding the rapid train.