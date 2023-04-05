NewsVideos
videoDetails

Regional Rapid Train: Watch the special Report of Preparation for the country's first rapid rail final trial

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Regional Rapid Train: The country's first regional rapid train is ready to hit the ground running. The country's first rapid train will initially cover a distance of 17 km. The distance of 17 km will be covered in just 12 minutes. During this distance, it will stop at five stations. The train will stop at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depots. From where passengers will be able to travel by boarding the rapid train.

All Videos

Congress target of Ghulam Nabi Azad says, 'Why abusing Modi for 24 hours'
1:25
Congress target of Ghulam Nabi Azad says, 'Why abusing Modi for 24 hours'
Rashmika Mandanna Turns 27: See The Pushpa Actress's Most Glamourous Looks | Tollywood
Rashmika Mandanna Turns 27: See The Pushpa Actress's Most Glamourous Looks | Tollywood
IPL 2023: RCB Star Batter Rajat Patidar Injured, Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 | Zee News English
IPL 2023: RCB Star Batter Rajat Patidar Injured, Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 | Zee News English
Controversy over Swami Prasad Maurya in Rae Bareilly
2:13
Controversy over Swami Prasad Maurya in Rae Bareilly
Ministry of Home Affairs issue an advisory regarding the preparation of Hanuman Jayanti
3:40
Ministry of Home Affairs issue an advisory regarding the preparation of Hanuman Jayanti

Trending Videos

1:25
Congress target of Ghulam Nabi Azad says, 'Why abusing Modi for 24 hours'
Rashmika Mandanna Turns 27: See The Pushpa Actress's Most Glamourous Looks | Tollywood
IPL 2023: RCB Star Batter Rajat Patidar Injured, Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 | Zee News English
2:13
Controversy over Swami Prasad Maurya in Rae Bareilly
3:40
Ministry of Home Affairs issue an advisory regarding the preparation of Hanuman Jayanti
Regional Rapid Transit System,first look of regional rapid transit system (rrts) train,rapid train,delhi meerut rapid rail,Rapid Rail,regional rapid transit system news today,delhi–alwar regional rapid transit system,delhi alwar rapid rail,regional rapid transit system (rrts) train,Rapid Rail Transit System,RRTS train,rapid rail corridor,Bullet train,delhi regional rapid transit system,regional rapid transit system delhi,