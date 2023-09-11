trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660669
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Reserve Day Match to be played today between India and Pakistan

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Eqaution for Reserve Day, India vs Pakistan: The match of the Super-4 round of Asia Cup (Asia Cup-2023) between India and arch-rival Pakistan could not be completed on Sunday, September 10. For this, now reserve day i.e. Monday 11th September has been kept. Meanwhile, there is a question in the minds of some fans that if this match is not completed even on the reserve day, then which team will benefit? Which team can reach the finals?
Follow Us

All Videos

Know today's horoscope from Shiromani Sachin | 11th September 2023
play icon5:49
Know today's horoscope from Shiromani Sachin | 11th September 2023
Major accident due to lift collapse in Thane, 7 laborers died
play icon1:3
Major accident due to lift collapse in Thane, 7 laborers died
Modi's announcement! 'G-20 conference will be held again in November'
play icon10:47
Modi's announcement! 'G-20 conference will be held again in November'
Morocco Earthquake killed more than 2100 people
play icon1:9
Morocco Earthquake killed more than 2100 people
IND vs PAK match reached reserve day, India will bat from there
play icon0:58
IND vs PAK match reached reserve day, India will bat from there

Trending Videos

Know today's horoscope from Shiromani Sachin | 11th September 2023
play icon5:49
Know today's horoscope from Shiromani Sachin | 11th September 2023
Major accident due to lift collapse in Thane, 7 laborers died
play icon1:3
Major accident due to lift collapse in Thane, 7 laborers died
Modi's announcement! 'G-20 conference will be held again in November'
play icon10:47
Modi's announcement! 'G-20 conference will be held again in November'
Morocco Earthquake killed more than 2100 people
play icon1:9
Morocco Earthquake killed more than 2100 people
IND vs PAK match reached reserve day, India will bat from there
play icon0:58
IND vs PAK match reached reserve day, India will bat from there
IND vs PAK Live,ind vs pak live match today,ind vs pak live match,IND vs PAK Live streaming,ind vs pak live update,India vs Pakistan,india vs pakistan live match today,india vs pakistan asia cup 2023 highlights,India Vs Pakistan Live,india vs pakistan asia cup 2023 live,india vs pakistan asia cup 2023,Asia Cup,Asia Cup 2023,Asia Cup Live,Asia Cup 2023 live,asia cup 2023 highlights,reserve day match,RESERVE DAY for IND vs PAK,reserve day in cricket,Zee News,