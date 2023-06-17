NewsVideos
“Rights being snatched through Governors…” Raghav Chadha slams BJP

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
AAP MP Raghav Chadha slammed BJP led Central government for allegedly following a trend of “snatching” rights of the MLAs by the state Governors of the non-BJP-led states. “A trend is being seen in non-BJP ruled states that rights of govts/CMs are being snatched through LG or Governor. Recently in Tamil Nadu, the Governor said that the MLA (Senthil Balaji) is not fit to be a minister. Constitution clearly states that CM has all the authority to choose the cabinet. This trend is dangerous for the country. I think Governors and LGs offices should be abolished as it is a colonial hangover…” said AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

