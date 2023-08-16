trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649557
Rishi Sunak raised the slogan of 'Jai Siyaram'!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 07:22 AM IST
Rishi Sunak Morari Bapu: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined Morari Bapu's 'Ram Katha'. During this, Sunak raised the slogan of 'Jai Siyaram'. In front of the crowd engaged in 'Ram Katha', Sunak said, 'I have not come here as a Prime Minister...as a Hindu.'

