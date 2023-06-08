NewsVideos
Robotic arm deployed to rescue child stuck in borewell in MP’s Sehore

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Efforts are on to rescue a 2.5 years old girl who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore. The authorities have deployed a Robotic arm to save Shristi Kushwaha who was trapped in 300-ft deep borewell. A team of experts with robot arrived at the spot after the authorities failed to rescue the child with the help of a hook. Indian Army, NDRF personnel are also at the spot. The minor fell in the borewell while playing in the field.

