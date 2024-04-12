Advertisement
Rouse Avenue Court to hold hearing on K Kavitha Bail Plea

|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
CBI arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Policy scam case on Thursday. As per latest reports, K Kavita's application will be heard today at 2 pm in the afternoon today.

