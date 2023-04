videoDetails

Rouse Avenue Court to hold hearing on Manish Sisodia's bail plea today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea will be heard in liquor policy scam case today. The hearing will take place at Rouse Avenue Court. Sisodia is in jail since February 26 and his difficulties do not seem to be reducing. Know in detail in this report what has happened so far in this case.